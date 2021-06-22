Police seek motive in deadly Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Police continue to investigate the motive for a deadly shooting at a Richmond house party over the weekend.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2100 block of Dunn Avenue, according to police. There, more than one person walked up and fired into the gathering.

Two victims died at the scene, while a third victim died at a hospital. Five other people were wounded.

Police Lt. Matt Stonebreaker said the party was advertised on Facebook and most of those who attended didn’t know each other.

At this time no arrests have been made.

Investigators continue to interview witnesses and survivors to determine the details of the shooting.

It was the second mass shooting in the Bay Area during the weekend.

Oakland police said Monday that a shooting that killed one person and wounded seven others at Lake Merritt on Saturday appeared to be gang-related.

The shooting occurred as thousands were gathered to celebrate the new Juneteenth holiday. Multiple shooters were involved. No arrests have been made.

The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report.