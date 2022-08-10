HORIZONTAL DROP SHADOW – The City of Petaluma Police Department logo. Calif. seal (Photo courtesy of the Petaluma Police Department)

(BCN) — Police in Petaluma are seeking a suspect that robbed and assaulted a man at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

Police received a call at 9:08 p.m. from a man who said he had just been robbed while walking on St. Francis Drive near Caulfield Lane. The victim said he was approached from behind by one male subject who pushed him against a wall and pressed a suspected firearm into his back.

The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet and cellphone and then struck the victim in the face with a metal object, which appeared to be a firearm, police said. The victim went to the hospital with minor injuries.

After the theft and assault, the suspect fled to a nearby dark-colored sedan which headed towards Caulfield Lane.

The suspect is described as a male of an unknown race weighing approximately 200 pounds, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact Officer S. Johnson with the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 781-1270.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.