DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police seized multiple firearms, cocaine, and thousands of dollars from a residence on Wednesday, according to Daly City Police Department.

On Wednesday morning an officer was called to the 200 block of Belhaven Avenus due to a report of a suspicious person hanging around near a vehicle. The officer contacted Andrew VilchezDavila, 31, of Daly City, when he was standing next to the vehicle.

The officer allegedly noticed a rifle barrel poking out of the bottom of VilchezDavila’s jacket. VilchezDavila was placed in handcuffs and was found to have an unregistered, loaded, “AR-15-style pistol” with a high-capacity magazine.

KRON On is streaming now

Detectives with DCPD served a search warrant on VilchezDavila’s house. Inside officers reportedly found a sawed-off shotgun, a 9mm ghost gun, a .38 caliber revolver, another shotgun, and about 400 grams of cocaine that police believe was intended to be sold.

Police also seized thousands of dollars in cash from the residence. VilchezDavila was booked into jail for multiple felony charges.