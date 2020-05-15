Suspect arrested for murder of San Jose man, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers have arrested a suspect they say was wanted in connection to a murder last week.

On Friday, May 8, around 4:18 p.m., officers responded to a man shot in a house in the 4200 block of Santa Susana Way in San Jose.

Officers found the man, identified as 37-year-old Tu Anh Vo, suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and identified Thuy Thai Pham, 48, as the suspect in this case. Detectives obtained a murder arrest warrant for Pham and she was taken into custody on May 14.

Pham was booked Friday morning into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

This marks San Jose’s 11th homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.

