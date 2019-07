CONCORD (KRON) — Concord police are searching for the driver of an SUV spotted shooting a BB or pellet gun toward homes and parked cars Monday night.

Police say the shootings happened near N. Larwin and Cowell Road in Concord and in the Clayton area.

The suspect’s car is a 2002-2005 GMC Yukon, either dark green or black.

Those with information on the perpetrator are asked to contact Concord police dispatch at (925) 671-3333.