Suspect wanted in Six Flags Hurricane Harbor shooting

CONCORD (KRON) — Investigators are looking for the suspect who shot a man in the parking lot of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor on Saturday.

Just before 5 p.m., officers arrived to the scene where they found a man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

According to authorities, the shooting began with an argument between the suspect and the victim.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

The victim was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek and is expected to survive.

The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 220 pounds with tattoos all over his back.

The vehicle associated with the suspect is an older model, silver Honda four-door sedan with front bumper damage.

The Concord Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the incident call the confidential tip line: (925) 603-5836 #448.