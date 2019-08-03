Police: Teen sexually assaulted on trail near Rohnert Park high school

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — Police are investigating after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on a trail not far from a Rohnert Park high school earlier this week.

The 16-year-old girl told police she was walking on the Copeland Creek path between Snyder Lane and Country Club Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday when she was grabbed and sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s. He was wearing dark clothing and had a heavy accent, according to police.

The victim also said a silver chain was hanging from the suspect’s pants pocket.

The suspect also had a tattoo on his left hand, the victim told police.

Those with information on the assault are asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 588-3533.

The trail where the alleged assault occurred is just a few miles from the Rancho Cotate High School campus and Sonoma State University.