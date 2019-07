HOUSTON (CNN) — The fiery scene happened when a SUV hit a gas line and burst into flames Monday.

Houston police say a 16-year-old boy took his mom’s vehicle for a joy ride and sped away when cops tried to pull him over.

Officers say he was driving fast when he lost control, hit a tree, and ended up in a backyard near a pool.

The teen was taken to the hospital but he wasn’t seriously hurt.

Police say he will be charged with evading.