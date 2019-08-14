Police: Thief targets Petaluma pharmacy, steals prescription medication

PETALUMA (KRON) — Police in Petaluma are searching for a man they say stole prescription medication from a CVS Pharmacy Tuesday night.

The suspect, described as a white male between 35 and 40-years-old, entered the store at 8:30 p.m. and headed toward the pharmacy, according to police.

Once at the counter, he allegedly passed a note to the employee demanding prescription medication.

The note said no one would be hurt if the clerk complied with the demand, police said.

With the medication in hand, the suspect then exited the store.

Police say he is approximately 300 pounds in weight and 6-feet tall.

Surveillance video caught the theft on camera, but anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Petaluma Police Cprl. Sawyer at (707) 781-1248.

The store is located at 291 North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma.

Petaluma Police Department Press Release Related to a Robbery that Occurred at CVS https://t.co/LfqftRduye — Petaluma Police Dept (@petaluma_police) August 14, 2019