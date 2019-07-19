Police: Two suspects arrested in connection with San Bruno mall shooting

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — Two suspects involved with the San Bruno mall shooting earlier this month have been arrested, according to authorities.

The shooting took place at the Tanforan Mall on July 2.

At around 1:23 a.m. Thursday morning, eighteen-year-old Deandre Lejon Gantt was arrested by the Martinez Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle and pursuant to the arrest warrant related to the shooting, according to officials.

He was taken into custody following a short car chase that led to a foot chase.

Gantt was booked to the San Mateo County Jail on charges related to attempted murder and conspiracy.

Officials say a fourteen-year-old boy, who was involved with the shooting, was also taken into custody regarding this case.

The boy was booked at the San Mateo County Youth Services Center for charges related to attempted murder and conspiracy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information related to the crime is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.