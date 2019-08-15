Police warn of increase in car burglaries in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — With back to school shopping in full swing, people are purchasing all sorts of new stuff in Downtown Walnut Creek.

Many residents are likely leaving the goods inside their cars.

“I just put the bag I just bought in the trunk because is saw a sign that said there was more thefts,” said one shopper in Walnut Creek.

The signs are up in downtown parking garages warning drivers to take it or hide it.

Walnut Creek police put out a notice that in July there were 106 car burglaries.

“Walnut Creek is a little wealthy and people are a little careless where you can just leave your car open,” said on resident.

Police warned the top three spots for car burglaries are the Olympia place parking garage on Locust Street, an apartment complex on Creekside Drive and the Plaza Escuela parking garage on Locust Street.

“Breaking in is really annoying. Violent crime is what bothers me, especially with little kids like this,” said another resident.

Now to prevent more break-ins, people shopping downtown will try to hide their bags a lot better.

Officers are doing patrols around the hot-spots.

Police also want to remind people to always lock doors and never leave valuables in plain sight.

