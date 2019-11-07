Politics in Perspective with Tom Del Beccaro: Elections & the California migration

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Every week on KRONon, author and political analyst Tom Del Beccaro puts politics in perspective.

This week, Del Beccaro discusses the Nov. 5 elections that happened nationwide, President Trump’s expectation numbers on getting re-elected and his ‘Divided Era’ moment: the red state/blue state divide.

Watch Politics in Perspective with Tom Del Beccaro every Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. on KRONon.

For easy watching, click here to download the KRONon App.

You can also watch KRONon on your TV using a Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire Stick.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: