17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg endorses Joe Biden

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) Greta Thunberg endorsed Joe Biden for president on Saturday.

The teen climate activist tweeted that she doesn’t usually engage in party politics. But this year Greta urges her followers to “Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden”.

Time Magazine named Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year in 2019. She was the youngest person to be named. President Trump didn’t agree with the selection and mocked Greta via Twitter.

