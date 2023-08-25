(KRON) — Rep. Adam Schiff was in Half Moon Bay on Thursday to attend a roundtable discussion intended to bring attention to the conditions faced by farmworkers in the region. At the event, which was hosted by the nonprofit ALAS, the Burbank representative heard from survivors of the deadly mass shootings at the mushroom farms earlier this year.

Schiff also spent time touring the San Mateo County coast on Thursday to learn more about the impacts of climate change on the region, according to the Half Moon Bay Review. The California Senatorial candidate also reportedly traveled to Pacifica where he surveyed damage from the winter storms back in January, including a damaged pier, along with vulnerable seawalls and streets.

“We need to find ways to live without burning fossil fuels,” Schiff told the HMB Review.

As he reportedly also did at a campaign stop in Santa Cruz two days earlier, Schiff spoke about his ability to work across the aisle, even with Republicans who have targeted him in Congress.

“You have to compartmentalize,” Schiff said.

In terms of fundraising, Schiff has thus far outshone his two main rivals in the race to fill Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat. Schiff, who graduated from Monte Vista High School in Danville, has raised $8.2 million in the second quarter of this year. According to the Los Angeles Times, that’s roughly double the combined total raised by his two main rivals, Orange County Rep. Katie Porter and East Bay Rep. Barbara Lee.