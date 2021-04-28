Analysis: Can Biden get GOP support for his $1.8T stimulus plan?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Biden is set to pitch a major stimulus package during his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday night.

The $1.8 trillion proposal includes two years of free community college, universal preschool and childcare funding, as well as payments for parents.

Professor Donna Crane teaches political science at San Jose State University and joined the KRON4 Morning News team to discuss the likelihood that Biden could get Republicans on his side with this.

While it’s consistent with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s ideology, as Crane says, it will be unlikely to get the GOP vote. But there is a new procedural option that could be an opening for Biden.

“It’s possible he may be able to pass this plan through the ‘reconciliation process,’ which only takes 50 votes in the Senate,” Crane said.

Watch the full interview above to get her full insight.