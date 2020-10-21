Dems to boycott Barrett vote at Senate Judiciary hearing

Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as President Donald Trump announces Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Senate Democrats will boycott voting on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, but there is little they can do to prevent Republicans from rushing to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick before Election Day.

BREAKING: Senate Dems say they'll boycott Judiciary Committee vote tomorrow to confirm Judge #AmyConeyBarrett out of committee. @SenSchumer says: "We will not grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in a committee markup of this nomination" @NewsNationNow pic.twitter.com/zu7MS8TxGA — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) October 21, 2020

The vote requires at least 2 members of the minority party for quorum -Republicans could feasibly change the rules to allow the vote to take place. #AmyConeyBarrett — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) October 21, 2020

Democrats on the panel are refusing to participate in the scheduled session and vote, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer tweeted.

Democrats will boycott the illegitimate markup tomorrow of Judge Barrett’s nomination in Judiciary and not provide the quorum required Health care is at stake. Rights are at stake. But the GOP’s showing they’re concerned only with raw political power We will not stop fighting SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER. D-NY

The Judiciary Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, is expected to push ahead, changing the rules if necessary to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate. Senators are planning a rare weekend session to push through her confirmation on Monday.

“There is no precedent in history of the Senate for confirming a Supreme Court justice this close to an election,” said Schumer. “The truth is that the Republican majority is perpetrating the most rushed, most partisan, least legitimate process in the long history of Supreme Court nominations.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set Barrett’s confirmation on a fast-track following the death last month of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

With Republicans holding a 53-47 majority in the Senate, Trump’s pick for the court is almost certain to be confirmed. Boycotting the committee hearing won’t stop the process, but will potentially force Republicans on the panel to alter the rules to keep the confirmation on track.

Two Republican senators have objected to the quick vote, but Republicans have the votes to push ahead. Democrats cannot stop the process, but are using various tools to slow it down.

