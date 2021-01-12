Facebook reportedly warns employees not to wear its branded gear in public

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Facebook has reportedly warned employees not to wear its branded gear in public following the suspension of President Trump’s account, according to a report.

The social media platform’s security team issued an internal memo on Monday.

“In light of recent events, and to err on the side of caution, global security is encouraging everyone to avoid wearing or carrying Facebook-branded items at this time,” the memo, reviewed by The Information, said.

Latest Stories: