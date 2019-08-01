Here’s when the next Democratic presidential debates are

Washington (CNN) — With the conclusion of the second round of Democratic presidential debates, candidates now turn their focus to the third. Here’s a rundown of what you need to know about the next debate.

When: The debates are scheduled for September 12 and 13

Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Host: ABC News

Who will qualify ?

To participate in the third round of debates, candidates must meet higher fundraising and polling criteria than the first two debates.

For polling, candidates need to receive 2% support or higher in four different polls between June 28 and August 28.

The polls must be produced from a list of pollsters approved by the Democratic National Committee.

For fundraising, candidates will need the support of at least 130,000 unique donors, including at least 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.

As round three approaches, here’s a recap of the first and second round of debates.

