House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: ‘Don’t mess with me’

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bristling over a question about whether she “hates” President Donald Trump.

Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference Thursday that as a Catholic, she resents the suggestion that she hates anyone. She fired back at the questioner: “Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

The reporter asked: “Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?”

“I don’t hate anybody,” Pelosi responded. She went on to call Trump, the subject of only the fourth presidential impeachment inquiry in history, a “coward” on gun policy, “cruel” on immigration and “in denial” about climate issues.

Something pretty remarkable just happened- on her way out, Speaker #Pelosi got a question shouted at her asking if she hates the president. She turned back around, got back to the podium and very sternly said this. pic.twitter.com/0QyXdvIqAp — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) December 5, 2019

Earlier , Pelosi announced that the House will draft articles of impeachment against Trump over his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats and political rival Joe Biden as Trump was withholding aid to Ukraine.

On impeachment, she told reporters: “This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president’s violation of the oath of office. And as a Catholic I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me.”

#Pelosi looked directly at the reporter who asked her if she hates the president and said she was raised Catholic, she doesn’t hate anyone and prays for the President often. Made it clear she didn’t appreciate the question. pic.twitter.com/ORIdRnyjtK — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) December 5, 2019

She said she prays for Trump, with whom she’s faced off all year on issues like the partial government shutdown.

The question about hating Trump came as she was leaving her weekly press conference. She stopped and addressed the reporter before returning to the microphone.

“Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that,” she said, and walked out.

