Inside Bay Area Politics July 20, 2019

HONOLULU (AP) — Hundreds of protesters trying to stop the construction of a giant telescope on land some consider sacred continue to gather at the base of Hawaii’s tallest mountain on Friday, as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders expressed his support for the demonstration.

Protest leader Kaho’okahi Kanuha said protesters have been bracing for law enforcement to show up in force ever since Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation Wednesday giving authorities more control over access to the Big Island mountain. That was the day officers arrested 34 protesters.