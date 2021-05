(Inside California Politics) — In the first time in history, California lost a congressional seat and it raises the question if it is because of people moving out of state or due to the lack of participation in the 2020 Census.

Director of California Complete Count Dita Katague says it isn’t because people are leaving California, but California had a slow growth rate.

Katague also talks about the outreach and misinformation among undocumented Californians while collecting census data.