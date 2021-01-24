‘A bold plan’: Congressman on Biden administration’s climate initiatives

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, says the Biden administration re-joining the Paris Accord was a step in the right direction to avoid digging the “Climate hole deeper.” 

“I’m just as encouraged though by the quality of the people he is putting in place in key agencies,” Huffman said. 

Huffman says that with the “floor of the United States Senate is no longer under lockdown” it makes sense to go back and try to pass failed bills. 

“It just makes all kinds of sense to pick up where we left off,” Huffman said. 

