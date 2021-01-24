‘A huge moment’: Californians to hold key positions in Biden administration

Marisa Lago, a political correspondent, and Doug Sovern, a politics reporter, talked to Nikki Larenzo about how Californians will be at the forefront of several national issues.

“You’ve got Californians in the Cabinet and not just them but Janet Yellen from UC Berkeley will be secretary of the treasury,” Sovern said. “You’ve got three of the top five in line of succession of the presidency being women and all from the Bay Area.”

Lagos says the new administration is not just a huge moment for California but nationally.

“I’ve talked to children who see themselves in Kamala Harris,” Lago said. “This is really reflective of the leadership we’ve seen ascend in California in recent years.”