Rep. Mark Takano, who was the first openly gay person of color in Congress, talked to Nikki Laurenzo about President Joe Biden’s move to protect LGBTQ workers.

“Really what it is, it’s beyond workplace. He is referring to Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act,” Takano said.

Takano, D-Riverside, explains that Biden’s LGBTQ initiatives could have an expansive reach and impact immigration and fair housing.