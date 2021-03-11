CA surgeon general: Why type 1 diabetics weren’t prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine

LOS ANGELES, Calif, (KTXL) — During an Inside California Politics town hall special on the COVID-19 vaccines’ health effects and distribution, host Frank Buckley asked California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris about vaccine prioritization for people with health conditions

Buckley admitted the question was personal as his son has type 1 diabetes but says it’s an issue that affects thousands of Californians.

He added there is data that shows people with type 1 diabetes face similar risks as people with type 2 diabetes when it comes to COVID-19.

Of the 30 states that factor in health conditions for vaccine distribution, 23 have included type 1 diabetes as a priority. California does not.

“The CDC has put forth a list based on the data and the science on conditions that increase risk of severe COVID disease, and type 2 diabetes is on that list.” she said. “They also have a list of conditions that may, or are likely, to increase the risk of severe COVID disease but the evidence isn’t quite as strong, and type 1 diabetes is on that list.”

Burke Harris says what California did was consult a group of experts in the medical and public health fields to do a “deep dive,” citing the state not having the capacity to prioritize everyone with pre-existing conditions.

She also acknowledged that she has gotten letters about this.

“We recognize that that was extremely disappointing for many folks and we hope that, as more vaccine supply comes into the state, that we’re able to open that up some more.”