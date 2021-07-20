Caitlyn Jenner is coming to a town near you

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner on Tuesday announced the start of her statewide campaign bus tour.

In a press release, Jenner said the tour will start Aug. 12 in Venice.

Jenner will be joined by members of law enforcement and neighborhood leaders to discuss issues including homelessness and an increase in violence “due to Gavin Newsom’s failed policies that have hurt all Californians.”

“The recall election has been powered by the people of California who are sick and tired of Gavin Newsom ruling like a dictator instead of actually leading the state,” Jenner said. “During the past year, he shut us down while he lived it up at The French Laundry while the cost of living has made the California dream almost impossible. It’s his failed policies that has caused the homelessness crisis to explode and created an environment where violence has worsened in our communities.”

While on the bus tour, Jenner will meet with voters, host roundtable discussions with business and community leaders, and talk to local media about her campaign.

More bus tour dates will be announced at a later time, the press release stated.

The 71-year-old Jenner — who won the men’s Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV star and came out as a transgender woman — announced her candidacy back in June in a written statement on Twitter.

A total of 41 candidates will have their names on the ballot.

The recall election is scheduled for Sept. 14.