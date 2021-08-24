Caitlyn Jenner on crime in San Francisco: ‘It’s legal to steal!’

SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner is making her thoughts on crime under the rule of Gov. Gavin Newsom known.

In an interview with Inside California Politics’ Ashley Zavala, Jenner first mentioned crime in Oakland.

“In Oakland… you had that terrible crime that was happening it was caught on video, where you had these two thugs going up against this Asian girl…this Asian older woman…trying to get her purse. Two local citizens jumped in to help him. One got shot, fortunately not fatally. One got shot. Then the next day the leader of the Asian community asked Governor Gavin Newsom, ‘please declare a state of emergency! Because we need help down here. Crime is out of control.’ And Gavin Newsom declined him.”

According to Jenner, Newsom instead said “we’ll send some funds.”

“He did it because he doesn’t want to admit he’s a failure when it comes to crime,” Jenner added.

Jenner is apparently referring to a violent robbery-turned-shooting that happened in Oakland’s Chinatown earlier this month.

Video shows the robbery that happened in broad daylight, with dozens of people walking around and shopping in Chinatown.

The next day, Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, urged city leaders and the community to come together to ensure these types of things don’t happen anymore.

Jenner then focused on San Francisco’s crime situation.

“Look at San Francisco! It’s legal to steal! I mean, what is happening to our state under his rule!” Jenner said.

Last week, a man was charged in 27 separate attacks against mostly Chinese-owned businesses in San Francisco.

With these videos of recent crimes in San Francisco all being caught on camera and going viral, many business owners and residents voiced concerns about the safety of the city and its future with tourists coming back to visit.

Back in July, viral video apparently showed at least 10 suspected shoplifters running out of a Neiman Marcus with handbags.

In a poll conducted by the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, 8 out of 10 respondents said they believed crime has gotten worse in the city, and 70% felt the quality of life has decreased.