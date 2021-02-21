California Lt. Gov. Kounalakis addresses recall effort, state’s vaccine rollout

California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis tells Frank Buckley that the recall against the governor will not succeed.

“This really is a Republican fantasy that they’re going to slip a Republican governor into the statehouse,” Kounalakis said. “In the end, the governor will prevail.”

Kounalakis also talks about issues at the state’s unemployments agency and how California is doing in its vaccine rollout.

““For us to be coordinating something like this, again inventing the wheel, it’s not easy,” Kounalakis told Inside California Politics.

