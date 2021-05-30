California union president says they will not back Gavin Newsom in recall

(Inside California Politics) – The new president of the largest state employee union, SEIU Local 1000, Richard Louis Brown says they will not back Governor Gavin Newsom.

He says he was voted into his position to stop “madness” like being demanded to give up two days of pay for two fiscal periods by the governor.

Brown says that’s why he was elected.

“He is going to need support from public sector unions to help him fight his recall,” Brown said in an interview with The Associated Press. “When I become president of Local 1000, he can look for somebody else to support him. He will not get any help from us. He’s on his own.”