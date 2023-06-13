Nearly a quarter of registered California voters think the economy is the most important issue facing their state, a new survey by Emerson College Polling and Inside California Politics shows.

24.6% of voters surveyed placed the economy as being of primary concern for California, beating out homelessness (17.4%) and housing affordability (16.1%).

Video Above: Trump heavily favored over DeSantis among California Republicans

More than 5% of respondents also said either crime (10.5%), immigration (6.7%) or threats to democracy (5.4%) were their chief concern.

The ranking of topics held mostly consistent among almost every group surveyed regardless of of age, race, gender, or region of the state.

Only among registered Democratic voters did another issue, housing affordability, tie the economy as the voters’ highest concern. No group reported any issue as being more of a concern than the economy.

Registered Republican respondents were the only group in which crime and immigration outweighed both housing affordability and homelessness.

Among respondents aged 18 to 34, concerns about healthcare and fentanyl ranked above concerns about immigration.

Those over the age of 50 were more than twice as likely to say “threats to democracy” was the biggest issue than compared to those under 50.

Reparations for Black Californians

The poll also asked questions on topics specific to the state.

37.2% of respondents said they strongly opposed a California government council’s recommendation to pay up to $1.2 million in reparation payments to some Black residents over systemic barriers they have faced, such as redlining and over-policing. Another 13.4% said they somewhat oppose the payments.

Only 27.1% of respondents said they strongly or somewhat supported the plan.

Black voters were most likely to support the payments (70%) while respondents who said they voted for Donald Trump in 2020 were the most likely to oppose the payments (81.1%).

The older the respondent, the less likely they were to say they were in favor of the payments. Respondents ages 18-34 were the only age group to be more likely to support the plan (46.7%) than oppose it (28%).

Fentanyl Crisis

When asked about how much of a priority addressing the fentanyl crisis should be for the California Legislature, 76.5% of respondents said it should be one of many priorities. 17.2% said it should be the most important priority.

In almost all demographic categories, respondents generally came within 10 percentage points of agreement with each other on the prioritization of the state’s fentanyl crisis.

The biggest difference in responses came when breaking groups down by their highest level of education.

31.3% of those who said they had attended a vocational or technical school said it should be the most important issue for the Legislature. Among those who had a postgraduate level of education or higher, only 8.4% said the issue should be the highest priority.

Budget Deficit Concerns

Respondents also expressed worry over California’s budget.

80.2% said they were either “very” or “somewhat concerned” about the state’s multi-billion dollar deficit.

Registered Republicans were more likely to say they were “very concerned” about the deficit (57.3%) than registered Democrats (31.1%) or independents (35.5%).

In Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May revision of the upcoming budget, he said the deficit had grown to nearly $32 billion. The Legislature and governor have yet to approve the next fiscal year’s budget.