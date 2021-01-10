Differences between Capitol Police response to rioters, BLM protests

Rep. Eric Swalwell talks to Frank Buckley about how the U.S. Capitol Police handled rioters.
“I was disturbed too to see any member of the Capitol Police posing with these insurrectionists,” Swalwell said.
He went on to say that he doesn’t want to conflate “the few that I did see taking pictures with these folks with the many that acted honorably.”
