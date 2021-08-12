Early voting for California governor recall election opens Aug. 16 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Early voting for the Sept. 14 California Governor Recall Election opens on Monday, Aug. 16.

In a statement, San Francisco’s Department of Elections said the Voting Center in City Hall will be open to local voters who wish to register to vote or vote in person, use accessible voting equipment, receive personal assistance, or return their mailed ballots during the following times:

Every weekday (except Labor Day, September 6), from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last two weekends (September 4-5 and September 11-12), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Election Day (Tuesday, September 14), from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Any voter may request to vote “curbside” at the Voting Center by calling 415-554-4375 or by asking a friend to enter the Voting Center to request delivery of voting materials to the voter.

Any eligible San Franciscan can register to vote and/or receive a vote-by-mail ballot packet to vote onside at the Voting Center through Aug. 30 or take home and return by mail or in person at a later time.

After Aug. 30, any eligible resident can still register and vote a provisional ballot onsite.

There will be several ballot drop-off stations outside the Voting Center and will be located under blue tents, have red ballot boxes bearing the official seal of the city and county of San Francisco, and staffed by Department of Elections personnel available to accept voted vote-by-mail ballots during Voting Center hours.

If you have any questions, call the Department of Elections at 415-554-4375 or email sfvote@sfgov.org.

For more information on the recall, tap here.