First Latino will represent California in U.S. senate

Inside California Politics

by: Inside California Politics

Posted: / Updated:

Frank Buckley talks to Rep. Raul Ruiz about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s historic pick for California’s next U.S. senator: Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

Padilla will be California’s first Latino U.S. senator.

“My hats off to Gov. Newsom making this difficult decision. He made the right decision and I support it,” Ruiz said.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News