First Latino will represent California in U.S. senate

Frank Buckley talks to Rep. Raul Ruiz about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s historic pick for California’s next U.S. senator: Secretary of State Alex Padilla.
Padilla will be California’s first Latino U.S. senator.
“My hats off to Gov. Newsom making this difficult decision. He made the right decision and I support it,” Ruiz said.
