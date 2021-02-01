Former San Diego Mayor Faulconer formally announces bid for governorship

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KTXL) — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer formally announced he will run for California Governor, according to his website and a campaign video posted to YouTube.

Faulconer, a vocal critic of Gov. Gavin Newsom, says he will run in 2022. It is not clear if Faulconer will run in a potential recall election if that effort gets enough verified signatures.

He joins businessman and former gubernatorial candidate John Cox and billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya as potential challengers to Newsom.

The governor has faced increasing backlash for his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccine distribution, problems at the state’s troubled Employment Development Department and, more recently, his plan to resume in-person instruction at schools.

Teacher unions say they won’t send their members into an unsafe environment. They want all teachers vaccinated before returning to the classroom.

Like elsewhere in the country, many California families have abandoned public schools if they can afford private schools that are running regular classes. Among them is Susan Ortega, a mother of two and a Democrat who voted for Newsom but is so fed up with his handling of the pandemic school situation that she has joined an effort to recall him.

“It’s been horrendous,” she told the Associated Press about distance learning. “These kids have given up hope. They can’t get out of bed. They see no point in anything because there is nothing to strive for.”