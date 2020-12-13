Former San Diego mayor says state ‘needs new leadership’

Inside California Politics

by: Inside California Politics

Posted: / Updated:

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer spoke to Nikki Laurenzo about California’s restrictions and Governor Gavin Newsom’s decisions to contain COVID-19.

“But I think one of the things we have seen particularly the last month is a continuing shifting of the requirements that don’t make a lot of sense to folks,” Faulconer said.

