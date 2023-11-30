(KRON) — Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has filed paperwork to run for Congress, he told KRON4 Thursday afternoon. Liccardo filed paperwork to run for U.S. Representative Anna Eshoo’s seat.

However, Liccardo has not made a final decision on whether or not he will officially run. He is exploring his next steps.

Liccardo, 53, served as San Jose’s mayor for eight years. His second and final term ended in 2022, and he was replaced by Matt Mahan.

After his mayoral term ended, Liccardo became a law lecturer at Stanford University. He teaches a course named ” Confronting Our Housing and Homelessness Crises: Policy, Politics, and the Law How Cities Can Save the World.”

Eshoo is currently the representative from California’s 16th congressional district. Eshoo announced in November she will not seek re-election in 2024 after serving 32 years in Congress. She will serve out her term through January 2025.

The California 16th congressional district encompasses parts of San Mateo County and Santa Clara County. There are 52 California seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This story will be updated.