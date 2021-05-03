Future governor? One-on-one with ex-porn star Mary Carey

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former porn star Mary Carey is throwing her hat into the ring to succeed California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election.

Carey in April first announced her plans to run for governor, noting that when she ran for governor in the 2003 recall election, she placed 10th out of a field over 130 candidates.

In an exclusive interview with KRON4 News, Carey revealed more details about her campaign platform, views and opinions, and future hopes for California.

Carey is welcoming Californians to send questions, comments, and ideas via her website. She will then take all questions and work them into her final platform, which she will be posting once she files “as soon as the recall is official.”