Gov. Newsom senior advisor talks about post-pandemic recovery

Nikki Laurenzo and Frank Buckley talk to the newest addition to Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration, Dee Dee Myers.
“Job number one is to help businesses and working people in California get back on their feet after this pandemic and this pandemic-induced recession,” Myers said.
Myers joined the Newsom administration as a senior adviser and will head up the Office of Businesses and Economic Development.
