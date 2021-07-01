Here’s how much Newsom’s upcoming recall election will cost

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Finance finalized the costs Thursday for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s upcoming recall election.

Just last week, the secretary of state confirmed there were enough verified signatures to trigger Newsom’s recall election.

According to Thursday’s release, after consulting with California’s 58 counties and the secretary of state, the Department of Finance announced an early special election would cost $276 million.

JUST IN: California’s Department of Finance finalizes Gov. Newsom recall election cost at $276 million, getting officials one step closer to announcing the date of the recall. pic.twitter.com/ZCtylgbODO — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) July 1, 2021

The Department of Finance said counties initially estimated the recall election would cost them $215.2 million. That figure rose to $243.6 million with Monday’s passage of Senate Bill 152, which altered the rules for the recall election.

But the bill also provides $215.2 million to counties and $35 million to the secretary of state for the costs of the recall election.

Democrats would prefer the recall election be held earlier, rather than roping it in with the next regularly scheduled statewide election.

“This ensures the recall happens as soon as possible, which my belief is that’s what this recall is about is having the recall as soon as possible,” said Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco.

If it is part of the next regular election, the Department of Finance said the recall election would cost a total of $90.6 million.

In the end, it will be up to Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis to decide on that date.