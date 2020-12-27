Historic win: Shirley Weber to expand voting access as secretary of state

Nikki Laurenzon spoke to Asm. Shirley Weber who was nominated to become California’s first African American secretary of state.
“Part of this job will be to make sure we continue that progress that we continue to have people have faith in the voting system,” Weber said.
