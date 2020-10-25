This week’s Point-Counterpoint is on California’s Proposition 16, which would restore affirmative action in the state.
Arguing the point side is Walter Wilson, co-founder of the California Racial Justice Coalition.
Giving the counterpoint is Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, a Republican running for the state’s 23rd Senate district, which includes parts of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Latest Stories:
- Trump’s support hits 6-month high in key battleground states
- Man drives 1,200 miles to reunite with missing dog in Tennessee shelter
- Road to recovery: Wine country after wildfires
- ‘Everything was on fire’: Witnesses describe plane crash in Alabama
- How Proposition 16 would impact California