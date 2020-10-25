How Proposition 16 would impact California

This week’s Point-Counterpoint is on California’s Proposition 16, which would restore affirmative action in the state.

Arguing the point side is Walter Wilson, co-founder of the California Racial Justice Coalition.

Giving the counterpoint is Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, a Republican running for the state’s 23rd Senate district, which includes parts of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

