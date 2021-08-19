How the KRON4 studio was transformed to host the Governor Recall Debate

The Inside California Politics – Governor Recall Debate will be right here in the KRON4 studio.

It’s a one hour debate, during which three Republican candidates will battle it out answering the toughest questions that the voters need answered before we fill out our ballots.

Thursday at 7 p.m., we will hear from former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and Northern California Assemblyman Kevin Riley.

It’s important to note, candidates could only qualify for our debate by ranking high enough in our Emerson College poll.

Governor Gavin Newsom and candidates Larry Elder and Caitlyn Jenner were invited, but all three declined to attend.

This debate will be live​ on six of our Nexstar TV stations for 28 million viewers to watch.

The debate will be moderated by news anchor Nikki Laurenzo from Fox40 in Sacramento, and Frank Buckley from KTLA in Los Angeles.

The two co-host the weekly Inside California Politics show.

They will pose questions about their views on the pandemic and healthcare, the extreme drought, climate, education, infrastructure and the economy.

In addition to questions by the moderators, they will also answer questions from local voters.

The final day to vote in the gubernatorial recall election is on September 14. Every eligible voter should have received a ballot in the mail they can fill out and send off ahead of time.

You can watch the debate online as well, and if you are sharing your thoughts on social media use the hashtag #CARecallDebate.