(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talked with California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon about why he is in favor of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to provide health coverage to all immigrants.

“These people deserve health care coverage,” Rendon said.

Rendon also gave detail on the differences between Assembly Bill 1400 and the former Senate Bill 562 as the legislature considers a single-payer health care system.

“I feel very differently about this bill,” Rendon said.