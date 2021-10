(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with California Assemblymember Buffy Wicks on vaccine mandates and how people may abuse personal exemptions.

“Yes, people have their own personal decisions to make, but it stops when it impacts other people,” Wicks said. “When we add the COVID-19 vaccine legislatively, as you mentioned — measles, mumps, other vaccines are already on that list — that loophole will not be able to be abused.”