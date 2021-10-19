Inside California Politics: Asm. Cristina Garcia discusses multiple CA laws aimed at ensuring women’s equality

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Assemblymember Cristina Garcia talks with Frank Buckley about a number of new California laws intended to increase protections for women.

Garcia authored the bill making California the first state in the nation to outlaw “stealthing” —  removing a condom during sex without consent.

“At the end of the day, I want justice for victims,” Garcia said.

Garcia also authored AB1171, eliminating California’s spousal rape exemption.

“I would argue that in a way, spousal rape is more traumatic because it’s someone you really trust,” Garcia said.

