(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with Assembly Member Vince Fong about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest budget proposal.

“Californians are demanding results and that is how we should evaluate the budget,” Fong said.

Fong also expressed his displeasure with the water storage funding levels in Newsom’s budget proposal.

“This is the most disappointing part of the governor’s budget proposal,” Fong said.