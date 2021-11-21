Inside California Politics: Bullpen talks CA redistricting ahead of 2022 midterm

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with LA Times’ John Myers and elections analyst Nathan Gonzalez on how redistricting in California could impact the 2022 midterm election.

“I don’t know if we are going to see one party sweep a ton out of California,” Gonzalez said. “At least, California is in the game. There will be multiple competitive districts.”

Myers said much of the debate surrounding redistricting comes down to how communities are defined.

“Communities and the definitions of the community was the real takeaway — and I think that’s what this commission is going to struggle with.”