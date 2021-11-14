Inside California Politics: Bullpen talks controversy around Gov. Newsom’s UN climate summit cancellation

Inside California Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with CalMatters’ Emily Hoeven and KCBS Radio’s Doug Sovern about Newsom abruptly cancelling his trip to this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Hoeven said lack of transparency from the governor’s office complicated her coverage of the story.

“It was quite a logistics nightmare,” Hoeven said. “Right before the governor is supposed to fly to Scotland — just two days before — he abruptly announces he’s not going to go.”

Ultimately it’s up to the governor’s office to be transparent about Newsom’s whereabouts, Sovern said.

“If they had just been a little more forthcoming initially I think it would have gone a little more smoothly for him,” Sovern said. “A lot of that I think you lay at his doorstep for the way they handled the communication.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News