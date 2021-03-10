‘Inside California Politics: Ending the Pandemic’ town hall special airs Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Nexstar’s California television stations are hosting a live town hall tonight to help answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Inside California Politics: Ending the Pandemic will feature California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris and a panel of doctors and experts from the state’s largest health care providers:
- David Lubarsky, UC Davis Health CEO
- Dr. Stephen Parodi, infectious disease specialist and clinical lead for Kaiser Permanente’s coronavirus response
- Dr. Sree Chaguturu, CVS Health senior vice president and chief medical officer
- Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, Stanford Medicine infectious disease specialist
- Dr. Nicholas Testa, chief physician executive of CommonSpirit Health’s southwestern division
- Dr. Eve M. Glazier, president of the UCLA Faculty Practice Group and associate clinical professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine.
Submit your questions on Twitter using the hashtag #insideCApolitics and tagging the @CAInsider Twitter account.