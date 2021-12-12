Inside California Politics: Rep. Adam Schiff discusses strategy of House Republicans

Inside California Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talked with Rep. Adam Schiff on why he believes House Republicans nearly unanimously rejected the Protecting Our Democracy Act.

“They just live and fear Donald Trump and don’t want to do anything to cross him,” Schiff said.

Schiff also shared his thoughts on former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows withdrawing his cooperation with the Jan. 6 committee while vowing to vote to hold him in contempt of Congress.

“He’s tying himself in all kind of knots to try and placate the former president,” Schiff said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

January 01 2022 12:00 am